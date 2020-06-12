Harish Shankar to helm Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake?

The news reports suggest that director Harish Shankar will be directing the upcoming Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The media reports also state that the film will feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead.

The Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum proved to be a winner at the box office. The Telugu remake rights of the film are reportedly bought by Sitara Entertainment. The news reports suggest that the Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar will be directing the upcoming Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The media reports also state that the film will feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum had such an impact among the fans and audience members that Bollywood actor John Abraham bought the Hindi remake rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

The fans are very excited about the respective remakes of the southern drama. The Malayalam drama titled had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. The film was helmed by Sachy. The film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum recieved a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. The actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the upcoming film titled Aadujeevitham. The cast and crew of the film, Aadujeevitham were stuck in Jordon's Wadi Rum area when the Coronavirus outbreak led to a lockdown in Jordon.

The team of the Blessy directorial could not return to India. The news reports suggest that the team was later given permission to carry on shooting in Jordon, with a lot of restrictions. The team reportedly has wrapped up the film's schedule. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran along with the team of Aadujeevitham returned to India.

