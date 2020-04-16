Harish Shankar says he is a Pawan Kalyan fan & does not see the Vakeel Saab actor from a director's view

The 2015 Tollywood film, titled Gabbar Singh had Pawan Kalyan as the lead star and Harish Shankar as the director. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and the fans are now very excited about the dynamic duo's next film

The ace director from the south film industry, Harish Shankar reportedly said during an interview that he will always be a Pawan Kalyan fan. Harish Shankar further goes on to add that he can never see the Vakeel Saab lead actor from a director's point of view, as he will always be a fan of the actor cum politician. During the interview, the south director also mentions how his upcoming film, with Pawan Kalyan, will make the fans and audience members respect and love Kalyan even more.

The news reports suggest that the Sardaar Gabbar Singh actor will be seen in a totally different avatar. There is no official announcement made by the makers of the film, but Pawan Kalyan's character will be a very interesting one, the news reports suggest. The 2015 Tollywood film, titled Gabbar Singh had Pawan Kalyan as the lead star and Harish Shankar as the director. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and the fans are now very excited about the dynamic duo's next film. The latest news update about the Pawan Kalyan starrer state that Mythri Movie Makers will be backing the film.

The director as per news reports is busy with the film's script. It is also believed that the director is perfecting the script to make sure the fans and film audiences are not disappointed in any way. The south with the Gabbar Singh duo will remain to be the most awaited film from the south film industry. For now, the Kushi actor is busy with Vakeel Saab.

