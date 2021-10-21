Harish Shankar shares FIRST PIC with Sai Dharam Tej as he meets him post recovering from accident

Director Harish Shankar, a close pal to his uncle Pawan Kalyan and Mega family, caught up with Sai Dharam Tej post recovering from the bike accident. The director shared a pic with Tej and said he is ready to conquer the world. Taking to Twitter, Harish shared a pic, where one can see his hand and Tej's hand holding each other.

Harish Shankar also penned a note about Tej's health, leaving fans happy. He wrote, "Met my brother @IamSaiDharamTej and had a wonderful talk … Happy to say that he is super fit and getting ready to conquer.” As soon as he shared the news on Sai Dharam Tej’s recovery, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with wishes. "

As we all know Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He suffered minor injuries and a collarbone fracture and is currently hospitalised. After a month of being in hospital and recovering, on Dussehra, Sai Dharam Tej returned home.

His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi announced this big news on Twitter, "Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed!"

Sai Dharam Tej has not come public post-accident. He didn't address media or fans for now. However, as his film Republic superhit, he shared a pic from the hospital to thank his fans for love and support.