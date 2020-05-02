Harish Shankar shares a glimpse from Gabbar Singh as he revisits Pawan Kalyan's energetic dance moves

Harish Shankar shared a glimpse from his film, Gabbar Singh on his Twitter account. The picture shared by the ace director is from the song, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham.

South director Harish Shankar shared a glimpse from his film, Gabbar Singh on his Twitter account. The picture shared by the ace director is from the song, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. Harish Shankar wrote in his tweet that words fall short to describe his experience of shooting with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The director goes on to mention that it feels wonderful to revisit Pawan Kalyan's energetic dance moves. The fans and followers of the Power Star were delighted to see the photo from the blockbuster film, Gabbar Singh.

The south actor turned politician will be seen next as the lead in the southern drama called Vakeel Saab. This film is a remake of the Bollywood film titled, Pink. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. But, due to the Coronavirus scare, the release of the film could be postponed. The film, Vakeel Saab is helmed by director Venu Sriram and the music direction is done by S Thaman.

Check out Harish Shankar's tweet:

Sir ji.... ThisIsDSP just revisiting Power Star ‘s energy..to re define..... ur magic is exceptional.... million thanks would fall short to explain this experience of watching his Live moves to yr beats..... thanks again sir ji...... Dil maage More !! pic.twitter.com/Cx050hKsgd — Harish Shankar .S (harish2you) April 30, 2020

The film, Vakeel Saab is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The fans of the Power Star loved the first look poster of Pawan Kalyan from Vakeel Saab. Many followers of the south actor also shared their thoughts about the film's first look on their respective social media handles. Pawan Kalyan is also expected to play the lead in director Krish's upcoming film.

