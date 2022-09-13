Harish Shankar shares PIC after meeting Ranveer Singh, says 'Your passion and energy are just unmatchable'
An adorable selfie of director Harish Shankar and Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh has surfaced on social media.
Filmmaker Harish Shankar recently got together with Ranveer Singh. Commemorating their meet, the two posed for a cute selfie as well. Sharing the still on his Instagram handle, the director wrote, "It was lovely to catchup with you. Thank u @ranveersingh for a memorable time, ur passion and energy are just Unmatchable." The actor and director can be seen flaunting their dazzling smile as they posed for the camera.
Up next, Harish Shankar will be helming Power Star Pawan Kalyan after a decade in his next, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar opened up on teaming up with Pawan Kalyan after such a long gap, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."
Spilling the beans on Pawan Kalyan's role in the movie he was quoted saying, "For the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a lecturer, it is going to be a super commercial entertainer. We will be shooting for the film probably from August and to be completely shot in Hyderabad, maybe one sequence at the hill station, Ooty. Again, it depends on the climate, but as of now, 80 percent of the shoot will be done in Hyderabad."
Backed by well-known producers, Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale, the music for the film has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad. Further details regarding the project are still under wraps.
