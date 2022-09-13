Harish Shankar shares PIC after meeting Ranveer Singh, says 'Your passion and energy are just unmatchable'

Filmmaker Harish Shankar recently got together with Ranveer Singh. Commemorating their meet, the two posed for a cute selfie as well. Sharing the still on his Instagram handle, the director wrote, "It was lovely to catchup with you. Thank u @ranveersingh for a memorable time, ur passion and energy are just Unmatchable." The actor and director can be seen flaunting their dazzling smile as they posed for the camera.

Up next, Harish Shankar will be helming Power Star Pawan Kalyan after a decade in his next, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar opened up on teaming up with Pawan Kalyan after such a long gap, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."