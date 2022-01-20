Harish Uthaman and Chinnu Kuruvila exchange wedding vows in a low-key ceremony

As the wedding season is underway, we have witnessed a couple of celebrity weddings in the last few months. The latest star to bite the dust is Harish Uthaman. The Tamil star has tied not with Malayalam actress Chinnu Kuruvila in a simple wedding. The wedding took place today in presence of their family and close friends. The newlyweds exchanged wedding vows at the Mavelikkara registrar's office today under the Special Marriage Act.

A picture of the couple outside the registrar's office has been doing the rounds on the internet. The two chose simple attires for their special day. If reports are to be believed, Harish Uthaman and Chinnu Kuruvila got married after a long courtship. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship secret for a long time. The news of their wedding comes as a pleasant shock to the fans.

Check out the post below:

Harish Uthaman was previously married to Mumbai-based makeup artist Amrita Kalyanpur. They got married in a low-key ceremony in 2018. However, these two parted ways within a year of their marriage.

Harish Uthaman rose to fame with outings like Dora, Thani Oruvan, and Kaithi. The actor is specifically popular for playing the villain in Tamil and Telugu movies. A few examples of this will be Mumbai Police, Mayanadhi and Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, and Bheeshma Parvam, to name a few.

On the other hand, Chinnu Kuruvila is known for her roles in films like North 24 Katham, Kasaba, and Lukka Chuppi along with others.

We wish the newlyweds a long and happy marriage.