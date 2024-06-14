Harom Hara Twitter Review: Netizens compare Sudheer Babu starrer to KGF, call it ‘Blockbuster Action Entertainer’

The wait is finally over as the most awaited Sudheer Babu led-Harom Hara has hit the theaters today (June 14). On the opening day, the film received a positive response from the audience and critics.

Planning to watch the action thriller? Then do not forget to read these 7 tweets before you book your tickets for Sudheer Babu starrer Harom Hara.

Harom Hara Twitter Review: Is Sudheer Babu starrer a HIT or a MISS?

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, Harom Hara hit theaters on June 14. Soon after the first shows netizens rushed to social media to share their views on the film. Reported to be a power-pack action flick, Harom Hara also stars Malvika Sharma. Read on to know more about the film, and what netizens have to say about it.



One X user wrote, “Terrific 1st half #HaromHara. @isudheerbabu has been presented in a new avatar, and he excels in action blocks. @suneeltollywood is brilliant. Music by Chaitan Baradwaj is excellent . Direction by Gnanasagar’’

Most moviegoers loved the thrilling ride that the film offers with intense emotions. People also loved Sudheer Babu’s performance in all action sequences and his magical chemistry with Malvika.

Some even compared the film with KGF owing to its action sequences. With the response from the audience so far, it's safe to say that Harom Hara has the potential to emerge as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Advertisement

More about Harom Hara

Sudheer Babu starrer Harom Hara is a period-action thriller, which promises to showcase the actor in a completely different avatar. The film features Sudheer Babu in a rowdy role, marking his return to such a character after his 2017 action comedy Shamantakamani.

Apart from the Baaghi actor, Harom Hara also stars Malvika Sharma, Ravi Kale, Sunil, Keshav Deepak, and Kadambari Kiran in crucial roles.

The music has been composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, while the cinematography has been handled by Aravind Viswanathan. Produced by Sumanth G. Naidu under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara banner, the film is slated to be released on June 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Maharaja Twitter Review: 'I'm speechless'; netizens can't get over after watching Vijay Sethupathi's action-thriller