Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa: Wedding date to guest list; here's everything you need to know

It is no secret that Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa are getting married very soon. The couple is planning to get married this month itself, on August 24, to be exact. Their wedding will take place in Ammathi, Karnataka, and it will be a traditional Kodava wedding.

The couple has invited some of the biggest names in Kannada cinema and several political leaders to be a part of their wedding. The couple personally went to invite Sudha Rani, Ravichandran, Upendra, Priyanka Upendra, Ramesh Aravind, Malashree, Srinath, Ganesh, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, among others, to their wedding.

Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Jayamala, Anushree, Srini, Anu Prabhakar, and Amulya were a few of the other celebrities invited to the wedding. The pictures of the couple, when they went to invite all of these celebrities, have been going viral all over social media.

They also invited many political leaders to their wedding, which will take place on August 24. The two actors had never accepted their relationship publicly.

On the professional front

Harshika Poonacha started her acting career with the 2008 film PUC. The actress was the recipient of the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film Thamassu. The film also starred Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Yash, and Padmapriya. The actress has also starred in films in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Another notable film in the actress’ career was the 2010 film Jackie, directed by Soori. The film featured Puneeth Rajkumar, Sumithra, Harshika Poonacha, Rangayana Raghu, and Bhavana.

On the other hand, Bhuvann Ponnannaa became very popular after appearing in the fourth season of the Kannada version of Bigg Boss. He started his career in 2010, and after that, he has not acted in too many films. Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa are both the founders of the Bhuvanam Foundation. Both of them are from Coorg.

Their wedding is reported to be an intimate affair. And, the couple will host a reception later, for their friends and colleagues from the world of film and politics.

