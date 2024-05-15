Has Hollywood action director Nick Powell joined Kanguva star Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor’s next Bollywood film?

The Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya made his Bollywood debut in the year 2010 with Ram Gopal Varma's gangster film Rakta Charitra 2 alongside Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Shatrughan Sinha. Now, reports of the actor collaborating with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a big-budget film have excited all his fans.

Suriya prepares for his big Bollywood project

Tamil superstar Suriya is reportedly in talks with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his next big Bollywood project tentatively titled Karna. The movie will be a mythological period drama.

The celebrated director is reportedly aiming to recreate a portion of Mahabharat focusing on Karna.

As per reports, the makers are planning to mount this epic mythological drama at a whopping budget of 500 to 600 crores. Karna is anticipated to be a two-part epic franchise.

Suriya will be paired opposite Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. Last year, Boney Kapoor had confirmed this news.

During an interview, he said, "My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She's loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. She (Janhvi) has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon."

Amidst all these speculations, the latest reports suggest that famous Hollywood stunt director Nick Powell is joining the crew of Karna. He has previously worked in Braveheart, Gladiator, and even Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR.

Besides, reports also suggest that Nick Powell has arrived in Mumbai to begin workshops for this movie.

What's next for Suriya and Janhvi Kapoor?

Meanwhile on the work front, while Suriya is busy with his magnum opus Kanguva and his next project with Sudha Kongara, Janhvi is gearing up for her debut in the South film industry with Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The Baadshah actor will be seen as the protagonist and the Adipurush actor will play the antagonist in the movie.

