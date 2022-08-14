Has Mahesh Babu started shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28? Namrata Shirodkar drops PHOTO from set

As the fans wait for Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas 's highly-anticipated flick, SSMB28 to go on floors, Namrata Shirodkar has dropped a picture of her hubby on one of his shoots. In the still, the superstar can be seen posing in a grey pantsuit and a pink shirt. She captioned the still, "Shoot Day!!". We would like to inform you here that the actor is shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad and not SSMB28.

Meanwhile, Namrata also shared another photograph on the photo-sharing app with her hubby. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor can be seen kissing his ladylove on her head in the picture from their recent vacation. The post was captioned, "No place like heaven."

Check out the post below:

Well, after blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja, fans eagerly wait to see what these two come up with next. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands after 12 long years. This yet-to-be-titled movie is most likely to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2023. The filmmaker has written an engaging script for Mahesh Babu himself and it is believed that it will have something for all sections of the audience. Additionally, the Spyder star will be shown in a never-seen-before avatar in SSMB28.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the drama. For the unversed, the two stars were earlier paired on-screen in the 2019 flick, Maharshi. Also, the Beast actress is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

S Radhakrishna is bankrolling SSMB28 under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Now, coming to the technical crew, while S Thaman is on board the project as the music composer, PS Vinod is the cinematographer.