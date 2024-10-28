Has Nayanthara undergone plastic surgery to look different? Annapoorani actress reveals

In the past, Nayanthara has been trolled for going under the knife to enhance her facial features. However, the gorgeous actress debunked all rumors in a recent interview and explained why her face has looked different over the years.

Talking to Hautterfly, Nayanthara dismissed speculations about her getting cosmetic surgery on her face. She said, "Maybe that's why a lot of people think that I've done something to my face. But that's not true. On record, not true. It's not that it's wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So there's been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you'll know there's no plastic in here."

During the same interaction, Annapoorani spoke about her love for doing her eyebrows by herself at every event. Nayanthara called it a total game changer and reasoned it for looking different over the years. "I've had different brow faces over the years. Maybe that's why people think my face is changing, and I keep looking different," she added.

Speculations about Nayanthara getting facial cosmetic surgery had been doing the rounds for quite some time. However, the Annaatthe actress had not spoken about it until very recently. Nayanthara’s recent clarification has now debunked all rumors and speculations of netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, released in 2023. Next, the actress has an exciting lineup of projects. The first one is Test, where Nayanthara will be seen alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth.

Directed by S. Sashikanth, the upcoming sports drama revolves around three people whose paths are crossed during a cricket match, and that leads them to make life-changing decisions. Further, Nayanthara will be seen with Nivin Pauly in the Malayalam movie named Dear Students. Apart from acting, she also co-produced the film with Pauly. Additionally, Nayanthara is part of the Tamil drama Manangatti Since 1960, directed by debutant filmmaker Dude Vicky. Moreover, Nayanthara has an untitled film with Kavin.

