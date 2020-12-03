Has Prabhas charged Rs 100 crore for his next project with Nag Ashwin? Here's what we know

Prabhas' fans are super excited as he has some interesting projects coming up. Among them is the one with Nag Ashwin which will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Prabhas can be deemed one of the busiest actors in current times as he has some interesting projects lined up. Everyone is aware of the fact that he is teaming up with Nag Ashwin. Now, a report by TOI suggests that the Baahubali star might become the highest-paid Tollywood actor. That surfaced after there were reports about the actor signing Rs 100 crore as the fee for his film with Nag Ashwin that also features as the female lead.

The same report states that Prabhas earlier established a Rs 1800 crore box office club in the Tollywood film industry back in 2017. So, the actor and this team think he deserves the said amount owing to the goodwill he will be doing for the project. A source states that the film will go on floors in May 2020. Further details are awaited about the same. As of now, Prabhas is about to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde.

The South star has another project lined up which is Adipurush that also features . The film is all set to go on floors in February next year and will be helmed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. There are reports about Kriti Sanon being cast as the female lead in the same. Prabhas’ fans were in for a treat when it was announced that he will be teaming up with KGF fame Prasanth Neel for the action-drama titled Salaar.

