Has Rakshit Shetty-Rukmini Vasanth’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B been removed from OTT? Find Out

Hemanth M Rao's heart-wrenching film titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello which is a two-part series was one of the most talked about films of 2023. The movie showcased an intense love story that focuses on the lives of two lovers who fail to reunite. After its theatrical release, the film debuted on the OTT platform receiving a positive response followed by its second part which was titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B featuring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth alongside.

The romantic drama made its way to Amazon Prime on January 25th and gained a huge viewership among the audience. Now, in a recent update Side B is not available on the streaming platform right now and many are wondering what exactly happened.

Is Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B removed from Prime Video?

As per a report by OTTplay, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello satellite rights are now reserved with another OTT platform known as Zee5 and the film will soon be available there for all the viewers. Additionally, earlier it was also said that Side B did not have any buyers during the time of its release but it was expected that it would be possibly available on Prime Video as Side A, the first part of the venture, is already available there along with Rakshit's highly acclaimed 2022 film 777 Charlie. However, officially makers or platform owners have not yet disclosed any information about the release of 2023’s most talked-about film.

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello- Side B

The plot of SSE - Side B is set ten years after the first part and tells the story of the main protagonist, Manu, who travels in pursuit of his lost love, Priya. He discovers that Priya is unhappy and experiencing financial difficulties as a result of her husband's loss of business due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The storyline focuses on Manu's efforts to assist Priya. Apart from Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in crucial parts, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Chaithra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and many more. The film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, released in theaters on November 17 and was a huge hit, exactly like the first part.

