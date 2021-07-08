Has Ram Charan purchased a sprawling & luxurious sea facing bungalow in Mumbai?
Tollywood star Ram Charan is quite occupied with back to back shooting schedules of his two upcoming films, RRR and Acharya. Meanwhile, he is also visiting Mumbai a lot these days. According to reports, Ram Charan has bought a lavish beach facing bungalow in Mumbai, Khar and has been looking after the interiors of the house. Apparently, he is getting a lot of Bollywood offers and is already working on a Pan Indian project RRR, Ram Charan decided to buy a place in Mumbai as well since he had to every time stay in a hotel for accommodation.
Reportedly, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have already performed the house-warming ceremony. Deccan Chronicle has quoted a source revealing, "Charan is delighted to have a bungalow in Mumbai; he feels it as his prized possession and something very dear to him. Since his trips to Mumbai have been increasing since he started working on the Rajamouli-directorial RRR, we may even spot Charan more often in Mumbai."
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who is working on her two Bollywood projects, has also bought a house in Mumbai. The Dear Comrade actress had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Now, she has gotten a place of her own in the city so that her movement becomes swift."