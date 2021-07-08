Has Ram Charan purchased a sprawling & luxurious sea facing bungalow in Mumbai?

Reportedly, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have already performed the house-warming ceremony.

Tollywood star Ram Charan is quite occupied with back to back shooting schedules of his two upcoming films, RRR and Acharya. Meanwhile, he is also visiting Mumbai a lot these days. According to reports, Ram Charan has bought a lavish beach facing bungalow in Mumbai, Khar and has been looking after the interiors of the house. Apparently, he is getting a lot of Bollywood offers and is already working on a Pan Indian project RRR, Ram Charan decided to buy a place in Mumbai as well since he had to every time stay in a hotel for accommodation.

Reportedly, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have already performed the house-warming ceremony. Deccan Chronicle has quoted a source revealing, "Charan is delighted to have a bungalow in Mumbai; he feels it as his prized possession and something very dear to him. Since his trips to Mumbai have been increasing since he started working on the Rajamouli-directorial RRR, we may even spot Charan more often in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who is working on her two Bollywood projects, has also bought a house in Mumbai. The Dear Comrade actress had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Now, she has gotten a place of her own in the city so that her movement becomes swift."

