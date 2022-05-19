Has Sarkaru Vaari Paata maker Parasuram started recce for his next film with Naga Chaitanya?

According to the reports, he is already done with the film's script and even the pre-production work. Reportedly, the director wants to start the shoot of his next as soon as possible. His next with the Thank You actor is likely to be a romantic family drama. As per speculations, the movie will have a fresh backdrop and will showcase Naga Chaitanya in a new look. Further details about this untitled project's cast and crew are still under wrap.

On a different front, Naga Chaitanya will be stepping into Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. This much-anticipated film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is the cinematic retelling of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

He is also awaiting the release of Vikram K. Kumar's romantic drama, Thank you. This Telugu and Tamil bilingual flick has Raashii Khanna as the female lead and is expected to hit the theatres on 8 July this year. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the script of the movie has been provided by B. V. S. Ravi.