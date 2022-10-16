Has Vijay Deverakonda begun prepping for Jana Gana Mana? Actor spends time with Army officers- PICS

Dropping the picture on the photo-sharing app, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "With the Baddest Men on the Indian front lines! #URI." Meanwhile, the announcement of the film in March this year also garnered a lot of attention. VD was seen getting out of a chopper during the event.

After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda has two more promising projects in his kitty, Jana Gana Mana, and Kushi. He will be seen playing an army officer in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. There were many reports of the film being shelved after Liger's debacle. But, it seems like the work on the film is on. Just yesterday, VD shared pictures of him turning a sniper and learning how to shoot with Indian Army officers at the camp base. He even donned the uniform.

Earlier, putting an end to rumor mills on the film being shelved, producer Charmme Kaur tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of. Meanwhile, RIP rumours." Though she did not mention Jana Gana Mana in her post, it was surely hinted towards it.

When the venture was announced, an excited Vijay Devarakonda was quoted saying, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, in association with Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana will see Pooja Hegde as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 3rd August 2022

