Has Vijay Sethupathi replaced Nandamuri Balakrishna in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Here's what we know

Jailer 2 is among the most-awaited movies of 2026. The Rajinikanth starrer will have multiple star cameos like the previous instalment. It was reported earlier that Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna a.k.a. Balayya would make a grand cameo appearance in Jailer 2; however, things have changed now.

According to the latest report by Valai Pechu, Nandamuri Balakrishna is no longer committed to a surprise cameo in the Rajinikanth starrer. Though the reason behind Balayya's sudden departure from the film has been kept under wraps, it is reported that the same role, which was written keeping him in mind, will now be essayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi has already started shooting for his part in the film. It will continue for a couple of days. The guest appearance is said to be massy and whistle-worthy, which will be an important catalyst to the plot.

It will be the second time that Sethupathi and Thalaivar will share the screen together. Earlier, they worked in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta (2019), where Makkal Selvan played a negative role.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is expected to be wrapped by February 2026. The makers are targeting a Summer 2026 release, though there is no official announcement on the release date yet. For the unversed, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 released blockbuster Tamil film, Jailer. The second instalment will reportedly continue from where the first part ended.

Mohanlal and Dr. Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their roles from the original film, while the cast will have some additional names, with the likes of Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan.

On the work front, Rajinikanth's previous release was Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial didn't perform as per the expectations. All eyes are now on Jailer 2. Besides the Nelson-directed action drama, Thalaivar is also committed to doing a film under Kamal Haasan's production banner.

