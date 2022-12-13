Has Vijay Thalapathy started prepping for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy67? Here's the truth

Vijay Thalapathy has an exciting lineup ahead with the family entertainer Varisu and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67. The yet-to-be-titled drama has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Beast star visited the filmmaker's office today for a meeting to discuss the further course of action. Vijay Thalapathy looked dapper in an all-black attire and the netizens believed that this is going to be Vijay Thalapathy's look for the movie.

According to another set of reports doing rounds, the Master actor has also shot a promotional video for Thalapathy 67. The clip is expected to be released along with the film's announcement. Apart from the protagonist, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will also reportedly be a part of his promotional video.