Has Vijay Thalapathy started prepping for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy67? Here's the truth
Here is an exciting update on Vijay Thalapathy and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy67, take a look.
Vijay Thalapathy has an exciting lineup ahead with the family entertainer Varisu and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67. The yet-to-be-titled drama has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Beast star visited the filmmaker's office today for a meeting to discuss the further course of action. Vijay Thalapathy looked dapper in an all-black attire and the netizens believed that this is going to be Vijay Thalapathy's look for the movie.
According to another set of reports doing rounds, the Master actor has also shot a promotional video for Thalapathy 67. The clip is expected to be released along with the film's announcement. Apart from the protagonist, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will also reportedly be a part of his promotional video.
Check out the picture below:
On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Thalapathy Vijay will commence filming for the untitled drama by January next year in 2023. A source close to the development revealed, “Lokesh Kanagaraj has finalised the script and has begun pre-production work on Thalapathy 67. A major portion of the movie will be shot in Kashmir, recce for which was done recently. The initial plan was to shoot the film in Munnar, but they have now zeroed down on Kashmir. Don’t be surprised if they start with a small schedule a bit earlier too."
Thalapathy67 part of LCU?
The reports further suggest that Thalapathy67 will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, commonly known as LCU. As per reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj has conceptualized the characters in a way so that he can include them in LCU. Karthi's character Dilli, and Kamal Haasan's character Vikram is likely to make an appearance in Vijay Thalapathy's next.
Also Read: Vijay's Thalapathy 67 announcement soon?