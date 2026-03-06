Have Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam mutually decided to part ways? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam tied the knot in 1999. Fans were shocked when news of them heading for divorce after more than two decades of marriage spread like wildfire. Now, a new update suggests that the estranged couple has mutually decided to part ways. Read on!

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam agreed for mutual divorce

Last month, several news reports suggested that Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce, citing the actor’s extramarital affair as the reason. Now, Rathnam News reported that the couple’s divorce is finalised and they have finally headed for a mutual separation. This comes after the South Indian star attended a wedding in Chennai with actress Trisha Krishnan.

All about Thalapathy Vijay, Sangeetha Sornalingam’s divorce

After Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce, the Leo actor has reportedly been asked to appear in person on April 20, 2026. While rumors of their divorce are rife, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has made any official confirmation. According to a report by IndiaGlitz, Vijay is planning to settle his divorce by paying INR 250 crore as alimony to Sangeetha and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Earlier, a copy of Sangeetha’s petition went viral online. It was reported that she alleged that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress. Moreover, she has been aware of the same since April 2021.

Apparently, the Beast actor had assured her that the alleged affair was over. But the petition mentioned that he continues having a relationship with another woman apart from his wife. This caused Sangeetha emotional, mental, and even physical distress. He also continued to travel with her and attend public events.

Amid the personal turmoil that the superstar and his wife are going through, Vijay’s bodyguard dropped a cryptic note on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, bodyguard Aroon Suresh wrote, “Time to rise above all the rumours.” The post was shared before Vijay and Trisha’s appearance together.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Jana Nayagan. The H. Vinoth directorial marks the actors’ last movie before he quits the film industry.

