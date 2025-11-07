Have Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna started wedding prep? Couple reportedly scouts venues in Rajasthan

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to unlock a new chapter in their lives, as they are expected to tie the knot soon. With their wedding anticipated for February 2026, the couple seems to have kicked off their marriage preparations by scouting venues in Udaipur.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get married in Udaipur?

According to Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna recently jetted off to Udaipur for a short trip. Reportedly, the actress has been scouting for potential wedding venues and is personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure everything meets her expectations.

A source revealed that Rashmika had indeed been in Udaipur to look for potential venues. They mentioned that she stayed in the city for three days and conducted a thorough recce of various locations and properties the city had to offer.

The source added that since Udaipur is known for its palatial resorts and dreamy lakeside backdrops, the Pushpa actress believes the city might be the perfect place to begin her new chapter in life alongside Vijay.

Reports indicate that the couple is expected to tie the knot in February 2026. However, no bookings have been made yet. Moreover, several reports speculate that the wedding will be a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made headlines recently after reports surfaced that the actors had gotten engaged. The couple reportedly exchanged rings, with Vijay's team later confirming the news.

Following the engagement, both of them were spotted at several locations, where they were seen flaunting their rings in public.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the silver screens with her romantic drama The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie follows the story of Bhooma, a young woman who finds herself in a toxic relationship, highlighting her emotional struggles with her over-controlling boyfriend.

Looking ahead, the actress has films like Mysaa and the reportedly titled AA22xA6, the magnum opus collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in the tentatively titled SVC59 (Rowdy Janardhana), co-starring Keerthy Suresh.

