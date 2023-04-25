Have you seen 16 years old Samantha Ruth Prabhu's throwback pic from her modelling days?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She is one of the most active social media celebrities and the most followed actress too. On Monday, the actress went back to the old days and shared a throwback pic from her sweet 16. The pic is proof that she was beauty then and she is a beauty now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a monochrome pic of her 16-year-old self with a heart emoji. In the black and white pic, the actress is seen in a floral dress with long tresses, sitting on a chair and posing with a subtle smile on her face. She looks super pretty and fans couldn't get over this throwback pic.

It is to be noted that this pic might be from her modelling days while studying for her undergraduate degree. The actress did many odd jobs and modelling was one of them for the sake of money. However, things turned good for her after filmmaker Ravi Varman spotted her and the rest is history. She is currently one of the top and bankable actresses in the South film industry.

Check out Samantha's throwback pic here:

Earlier, Samantha posted a selfie with an under-eye mask that helps with de-puffing. She captioned, "Keeping the beauty too." From skincare remedies, Ask Me Anything sessions, glamorous photoshoots to throwback pics, Samantha's social media game is all points and her Instagram feed is proof of it.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, after the failure of the recently released mythological film Shaakuntalam, she is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Raj & DK will be directing the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series. The highly anticipated project has grabbed a lot of eyes recently after they attended the special premiere event in London. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden star in the original version of Citadel.

Samantha also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline. The actress is sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film and marks their second collab after Mahanati. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1.

