From having a speech disorder to marriage pressure from family: Lesser known facts about actor Nithiin

One of Tollywood's most eligible bachelors, Nithin during one of the interview a couple of years ago revealed that he has immense family pressure to get hitched. Now according to the latest reports about the actor's wedding, Nithiin is set to tie the knot with Shalini on April 16, 2020. Though there is no official word regarding the same from the actor or his family, the news about Nithiin and Shalini's wedding preparations has taken over the Internet. The two know each other for four years now and apparently, it is an arranged-cum-love marriage. IThe wedding will reportedly take place in Dubai and will be attended only by a few guests.

In 2017, during an interview with Times Of India, actor Nithiin spoke about his love life. He said, "My focus is totally on films and I have no time for a love life. For love to happen I must first meet someone and spend time with her. Where is the time for all that?" The Bheeshma star also revealed how his family and relatives always side his mother over the subject of his marriage. While his wedding is the talk of the town, we bring you some lesser unknown facts about the actor.

Not many know, Nithiin had a speech disorder and during his initial days of the career, he struggled to speak fluently. During an interview, he had revealed about how he had overcome this problem by uttering Pawan Kalyan's dialogues in front of a mirror.

Nithiin is a huge fan of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He loves shopping, especially in the USA and Europe.

Do you know he has worked as an actor in Bollywood movie Agyaat, which was released in 2009 and was dubbed into Telugu as Adavi?

Nithiin made his film debut in the year 2002 with Jayam, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.

Nithiin was born to noted film producer and distributor Sudhakar Reddy and Laxmi Reddy. He has an elder sister named Nikitha Reddy.

