HBD Anushka Shetty: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and others shower Baahubali actress with love and wishes

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty turns a year older today, November 7 and fans are showering the actress with immense love and best wishes on social media. Many celebs from the film industry also wished Anushka Shetty on her 40th birthday. Rana Daggubati shared a throwback photo with the birthday girl while Kajal Aggarwal wished her happiness and love.

Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday to everyone's sweetheart!! stay blessed with lots more happiness, love, success and that gorgeous smile."

Radhe Shyam director Radhe Krishna Kumar tweeted, "Happiest birthday to the sweetest and loveliest human being @MsAnushkaShetty Garu. And my heart congratulations to my dear friend #maheshbabuP and my #Radheshyam production house @UV_Creations for this ultra-cool crazy combo."

Raashii Khanna, director Gopichand, Venkat Prabhu are a few others who wished Sweety on her birthday today. Gopichand tweeted, "Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48."

Take a look at what celebrities have to say about Nishabdam actress:

Happy birthday to this wonderful Human-being who takes good care of her inner child and makes the world more beautiful …

Happy Birthday Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/Id55kUv7tA — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) November 7, 2021

Happiest birthday to the most humble & the dearest #Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty



Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48 #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mG7xM2l5FN — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty surprised her fans by announcing a new film with director Mahesh Babu. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever."

Take a look: