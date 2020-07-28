HBD Dhanush: Kajal Aggarwal, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan send the Asuran actor their heartfelt wishes

Dhanush’s co-star from the movie Maari, Kajal Aggarwal, his Moonu co-star Sivakarthikeyan, music director Anirudh Ravichander, Mehreen Pirzada who shared screen space with him in Pattas wished him on Twitter.

On the birthday of Kollywood’s sensational star Dhanush, social media is filled with wishes from fans and celebrities. Dhanush is even trending on Twitter. The actor’s co-star from the movie Maari, Kajal Aggarwal, his Moonu co-star Sivakarthikeyan, music director Anirudh Ravichander, Mehreen Pirzada who shared screen space with him in Pattas, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope are among the celebrities who wished Dhanush on social media for his birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happy birthday @dhanushkraja have a fab one”. Ayalan star Sivakarthikeya, who is known as a close aide for Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir..Hv a grt year”. Anirudh Ravichander, who has associated with Dhanush in several movies as music director wrote, “Happy birthday my bro @dhanushkraja ... to another fantastic year ahead”. Mehreen Pirzada shared a video mashup of Dhanush and wished him a happy birthday. She wrote, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday D”.

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir..Hv a grt year — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 28, 2020

Happy birthday my bro @dhanushkraja ... to another fantastic year ahead — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 28, 2020

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja have a fab one — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020

Wishing you very happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir Best example for hard-work inspiration for many #HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/Rk5vKEt6O3 — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has three films in his kitty, out of which two are wrapped up. His film with Karthik Naren is expected to kick off as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was wrapped up before lockdown was imposed. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens after the pandemic situation is well contained. Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is yet another upcoming film of the actor which will also be released after the lockdown.

