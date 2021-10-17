HBD Keerthy Suresh: Samantha shares a cute video; Bholaa Shankar and Dasara team release new posters

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most famous actresses in the South film industry. She pleasantly surprised everyone with her performance in the national award-winning and the critically acclaimed Mahanati. After the phenomenal success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh established herself as a capable actress, who can bring audiences to the theatres without the help of any hero.

Keerthy Suresh turns a year older today, October 16 and fans are showering her with special wishes on social media. Close friends and celebs like Samantha, Ram Pothineni, Raashii Khanna and others also took to social media and penned heartfelt birthday wishes to the National award-winning actress. While Samantha shared a throwback video from a party night, other south celebs wished on Twitter and Instagram.

Samantha shared a boomerang video with Keerthy Suresh from their recent party night and penned a birthday note. She wrote, "Happy birthday @keerthysuresh. Hope you have a wonderful day and a year ahead."

 Raashii Khanna, Ram Pothineni and other Tollywood celebs also wished.

Makers of her upcoming movie have also released special posters to wish the actress. While Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar unveiled a birthday poster, Nani starrer Dasara released a video from the film. 

 

 

