Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Lady Superstar & Vignesh Shivan's 5 magical pics prove their two hearts beat as one

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. It has been 6 long years since then and their love is only growing stronger. Nayanthara and Vignesh's each photo speaks volumes about their unconditional love. They are a couple that make us believe that love stories are indeed made in heaven. Their cute, mushy photos and videos have always managed to grab our attention.

On Nayanthara's birthday today, we take a look at some stunning photos of them together that prove their two hearts beat as one. One can see, how the love birds are romantically lost in each other's eyes.

The Bigil actress made it official during her speech at an awards show in 2017. "Vicky had full faith in me. He's the only one who encouraged me and told me that this is the time to try different things as an actor and that no one else could do it but me. Thank you, Vicky," she had said while receiving Best Actress (Tamil) for Nanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The 36-year-old actress recently confirmed that she is engaged to Vignesh. Nayanthara also cleared the air that marriage is not on cards as they are busy fulfiling their work commitments. "Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet," said Nayanthara during a chat show.

Shivan has always proved to be the best partner and leaves no stone unturned to surprise his ladylove. The Netrikann actress is not on social media, but the filmmaker boyfriend makes sure to treat us with their adorable photos through his Instagram.

They are not only romantically linked but are professionally as well. Vignesh is helming the actress' next film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, co-starring actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

