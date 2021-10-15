HBD Sai Dharam Tej: Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note as he returns home post accident; Celebs convey wishes
Sai Dharam Tej is celebrating his 35th birthday today, October 15. On this special day, Chiranjeevi announced a big and happy news that Sai Dharam Tej will be returning home after being hospitalised for a month after a serious bike accident in September. He also shared a picture of Sai Dharam Tej and wished him on birthday.
Wishing Sai Dharam Tej a happy birthday, his uncle and actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed!"
South Celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Thaman directors Gopichandh Malineni, Deva Katta, among others, took to social media to wish him.
Wishing a very happy birthday to my dearest brother @IamSaiDharamTej— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 15, 2021
His dedication hard work and down to earth nature will takes him heights
Happy he is recorded and doing fine
Dishti poyindi keep rocking my supreme best wishes #HBDSaiDharamTej #HappyBirthdaySDT pic.twitter.com/WCL6Q3sQhN
Happy birthday Teju! So happy to know that you are doing better. Have a great year ahead, where you continue to win hearts . Sending lots of love & best wishes @IamSaiDharamTej #HappyBirthdaySDT pic.twitter.com/9mtomce59V— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 15, 2021
Many Many More Happy Returns To My Dear #Nanban Love U Nanba @IamSaiDharamTej #HBDSaiDharamTej #SDT pic.twitter.com/uyENw6qrSF— thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 15, 2021
Happy birthday bava!!— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 15, 2021
You’re such an amazing person.
And I only wish the best for you..
Love you!@IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/ygJECpgt98
Wishing my darling brother @IamSaiDharamTej a very happy birthday!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 15, 2021
Can’t wait to see you up and dancing very soon! pic.twitter.com/LOKyqfjxvE
Sai Dharam Tej bagged a blockbuster hit with director Deva Katta's Republic, which was released in theatres on October 2. The film received a good response from critics and the audience alike.