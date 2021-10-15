HBD Sai Dharam Tej: Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note as he returns home post accident; Celebs convey wishes

HBD Sai Dharam Tej: Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note as he returns home post accident; Celebs convey wishes
Sai Dharam Tej is celebrating his 35th birthday today, October 15. On this special day, Chiranjeevi announced a big and happy news that Sai Dharam Tej will be returning home after being hospitalised for a month after a serious bike accident in September. He also shared a picture of Sai Dharam Tej and wished him on birthday. 

Wishing Sai Dharam Tej a happy birthday, his uncle and actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Another speciality of this #VijayaDashami is @IamSaiDharamTej is returning home after fully recovering from the accident,having had a miraculous escape,making us all happy & grateful!Nothing short of a Rebirth for him! Happy Birthday Dear Teju from Atha & PedaMama!Stay Blessed!"

 

South Celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Thaman directors Gopichandh Malineni, Deva Katta, among others, took to social media to wish him. 

 

Sai Dharam Tej bagged a blockbuster hit with director Deva Katta's Republic, which was released in theatres on October 2. The film received a good response from critics and the audience alike.

