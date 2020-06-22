  1. Home
HBD Thalapathy Vijay: Kajal Aggarwal, Vishal, Anirudh Ravichander, Atlee & other celebs shower him with wishes

While fans have changed their display pictures on social media with a common photo of Thalapathy Vijay, celebrities poured their heartfelt wishes on the micro blogging website.
12453 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 10:30 am
As Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday today, social media is flooded with wishes and messages to the actor. Vijay is one of the biggest sensational actors of Kollywood, who has a huge fan base. Celebrities from the Kollywood industry took to their social media pages and wished him a happy birthday. While fans have changed their display pictures on social media with a common photo of Thalapathy Vijay, actors Kajal Aggarwal, Vishal, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, director Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj poured their heartfelt wishes on the micro blogging website.

Sharing the new poster of the actor for Master, Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Twitter, Happiest birthday #ThalapathyVijay have a fabulous one!!! @actorvijay  #THALAPATHYBday”. Vishal, on the other hand, expressed he was waiting to see Master on the big screens. He wrote, “Happy B-Day Dear Vijay Brother, Have a wonderful B-Day & May U Entertain us always with Your Charisma in the years to come, Awaiting #Master....God bless”. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed his upcoming film Master, wrote on Twitter, “To convey my love to Thalapathy @actorvijay here I release the Birthday Poster  Advance bday wishes #Master Designed by : @Clinton22Roach #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actor

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander, who had delivered some megahit audio tracks for Thalapathy Vijay wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir! Can’t wait for the master blast #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay”. Atlee, who had collaborated with Vijay thrice for Theri, Mersal and Bigil wrote on Twitter, “Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy.... Love him more than me, respect him, owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay”.

