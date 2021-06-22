HBD Thalapathy Vijay: Makers REVEAL second look for Thalapathy 65 titled ‘Beast’

Beast is an action entertainer directed by Nelson which also stars Pooja Hegde.

To commemorate Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, makers initially unveiled the first look of the film where Vijay is standing like a man on a mission with a heavy gun in his hand. One of the most anticipated ventures is titled ‘Beast’ and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The first look left the fans amazed with its power and rogue avatar but the makers increased the level of surprise for the fans. They unveiled a second look which is highly intriguing and promises an epic world created around the world for it to be a massive action entertainer. Thalapathy is biting a bullet while an armed helicopter chases him from behind.

The massive venture is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Pooja Hegde will play the part of the leading lady. ‘Master’ composer Anirudh Ravichander whose ‘Vaathi Coming’ amped up the nation with its heart-thumping beats will be producing the music for Beast as well. Manoj Paramahansa is roped in for cinematography. Makers have already completed one schedule of the film in Georgia as the film went on to floors on March 31 with a pooja ceremony. Reportedly, the makers are planning to kickstart the second schedule soon in Chennai. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Check out the second look of Beast:

In early 2021, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master released in the theaters and the film raked in the moolah at the box office. Despite the effects of COVID 19 in the country, people lined up to see their favorite star in cinemas and the film ended up becoming a blockbuster. There is no official word out on the release date of Beast.

Also Read| Thalapathy 65 is titled BEAST; Vijay's first look is a perfect birthday treat for fans

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×