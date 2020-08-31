HBDDearYuvan trends on the internet as celebrities and fans of Yuvan Shankar Raja wish him on his birthday

As the wishes were flooded on social media, #HBDDearYuvan has been trending since morning. His fans and his friends from the industry took to social media and wished him.

As sensational music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is celebrating his birthday today, fans of the composer and his industry friends have been sending him wishes online. Sharing different photos of the composer and their favourite songs from his composition, his industry friends and fans wished him a very happy birthday. As the wishes were flooded on social media, #HBDDearYuvan has been trending since morning. Calling Yuvan his dear brother, SJ Suryah wished him a happy birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to nanban , thalaivan, young maestro @thisisysr sir wish U a great year sir”. Sharing a musical video for his birthday, Bigg Boss 2 fame Janani Iyer wrote, “Inni Yuvan Aattam" - A Song To Celebrate Yuvanism #HBDDearYuvan”. Vishnu Vishal wrote on his Twitter profile, “Happy birthday to my favourite @thisisysr Have a super duper year ahead sir..Hugging faceHugging face #HBDDearYuvan”. Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared a photo of Yuvan and wished him on his birthday.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas shares a beautiful photo with his newborn son and family members as he sends Onam wishes to fans

He wrote, “happy birthday to U @thisisysr sir :) Have a wonderful day & a beautiful year ahead :) #StayBlessed Waiting for #Valimai songs especially the theme & all the amazing songs from all ur upcoming movies that are getting ready to entertain us #HBDDearYuvan”. Sharing a throwback photo, Santosh Narayan wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @thisisysr. Thanks for all the music and love. Our cricket match is still pending”.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×