#HBDIlaiyaraaja trends on social media as fans shower the Isai Nyani with birthday wishes

Celebrities including composer D Imman and singer Mano have shared their heartwarming wishes to Ilaiyaraaja
3447 reads Mumbai
It is a special day for the fans of music. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his birthday today and many celebrities and fans have extended their best wishes on social media. From soul filling melodies to foot-tapping peppy numbers, Ilayaraja's songs have always been mesmerised. Along with their birthday wishes, fans are sharing their favourite songs from Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions and his throwback photos.

Music composer D Imman shared a monochrome photo of Isai Nyani and wrote, “Long Live King Maestro Isaignani Ilayaraja Avl.! As an ardent fan wishing tons of joy and peace in your life Sir! Happy Birthday! -D.Imman”. Singer Mano shared a throwback photo with the Maestro and wrote, “Happy Birthday en Annan. The one and only Maestro Isaignani Ilayaraja. May you continue to inspire us with your legendary music”.



Also Read: PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh kickstarts her day with yoga to keep tension away

One of the fans of him wrote, “It is astonishing how Raja's songs are 10/10 relevant to the modern day visuals when we get to see some edits. It's a clear that his music can stand tall the test of times and he had done everything in his field. #ilayaraja”. In 2010, the Maestro was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India. He is also a recipient of the second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan the year 2018. He is also a recipient of five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score.

