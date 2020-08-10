HBDMaheshBabu becomes biggest worldwide Twitter trend on the occasion of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu's birthday

It should be noted that Mahesh Babu requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner and asked them to stay at home.

As Tollywood star Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday yesterday, his fans and his friends from the industry took to Twitter and wished the actor. #HBDMaheshBabu became the biggest worldwide trend as it clocked 60.2 million tweets yesterday. Celebrities from across all entertainment industries wished Mahesh Babu. It should be noted that Mahesh Babu requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner and asked them to stay at home.

Mahesh celebrated this year’s birthday with his family and he also planted a tree at his residence. Apart from having 60.2 million tweets with the hashtag, his fans created another record as over 1.28 lakh people participated in the trend. The motion poster of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released by the filmmakers on his birthday. The Parasuram directorial will be rolled out only after the pandemic situation is well contained.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s rest of the cast and crew have not been revealed by the makers yet. However, it is anticipated that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady. After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will join hands with SS Rajamouli for a magnum opus. Currently, SS Rajamouli is directing RRR with an ensemble of star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, . It was also reported recently that Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu will be joining hands for a multi-starrer. However, there has been no official news about the same. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi.

