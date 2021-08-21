HBDMegastar: Chiranjeevi urges fans to take up the Green India challenge; BIG surprise of Chiru154 to drop

The Megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, on August 22 and the celebrations of the special day have already been. Fans are trending on social media and big updates of his film are to be released tomorrow. On that note, Chiranjeevi also put in his special request to fans as a birthday gift. The actor asked his fans to plant three saplings to support the Green India Challenge on his birthday.

Taking to his Twitter, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor wrote, ''We all owe it to Mother Nature. To fight climate change & air pollution, let's plant saplings & grow trees. This year, I urge all my loving fans to plant 3 saplings on my birthday to show your love & tag #HaraHaiTohBharaHai to support the #GreenIndiaChallenge campaign. @MPsantoshtrs.''

Tomorrow is going to be a day full of updates for mega fans from Chiranjeevi's movies. Chiranjeevi is next teaming up with Meher Ramesh for Chiru154 and the makers announced that a big surprise will be revealed tomorrow at 9 AM. The makers of these Acharya, Mohan Raja's Chirus153, and Bobby's Chiru155 directorial films have also released the countdown and revealed that something special will be out for fans on the actor's birthday. However, the Chiru153 update will be released today at 5:04, ahead of his birthday. The makers of Acharya are planning to announce the release day as well.