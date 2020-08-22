HBDMegastarChiranjeevi trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes for the superstar's birthday

The fans and followers of the actor took to their Twitter accounts to share warm birthday wishes for the megastar. Chiranjeevi's fans have been sharing their excitement about the actor's birthday on social media.

The superstar of the film industry, Chiranjeevi celebrates his birthday today. The fans and followers of the actor took to their Twitter accounts to share warm birthday wishes for the megastar. The fans of the actor have been sharing their excitement about Chiranjeevi's birthday even before his birthday. Many fans and followers of the superstar took to their social media accounts to share how they are looking forward to celebrate and wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday. Now, the hashtag #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi is trending on Twitter as the fans of the actor are showering their love on the megastar. Chiranjeevi is among the most loved and respected actors from the film industry.

Check out the tweets:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi featured in the magnum opus, titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor will feature in the upcoming film called Acharya. The first look and motion poster of the highly anticipated film will be out today at 4 PM. The actor cum producer Ram Charan had previously shared the update about the Chiranjeevi starrer.

The fans and film audiences are now eagerly looking forward to the film. The much-awaited film, Acharya is helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. The film went on floors some time back, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to suspend the film's shooting.

