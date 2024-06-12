HD: PHOTO: Chiranjeevi’s family clicked taking bus ride to Vijayawada ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony

Chiranjeevi’s family was spotted taking a bus ride to reach Vijayawada to attend Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on Jun 12, 2024  |  11:20 AM IST |  246
PHOTO: Chiranjeevi’s family clicked taking bus ride to reach Vijayawada
PHOTO: Chiranjeevi’s family clicked taking bus ride to reach Vijayawada (PC: Chiranjeevi Fanpage Facebook)

To attend Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony today, superstar Chiranjeevi and his family had left for Vijayawada on Tuesday evening (June 11). This morning, a picture of his family members taking a bus ride to reach Vijayawada has gone viral. 


In the picture, we can see the Acharya actor's wife Surekha Konidala, and Pawan Kalyan's children (Akira Nandan and Aadya ) among others. 

Credits: PawanKalyan Fan Club
