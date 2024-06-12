HD: PHOTO: Chiranjeevi’s family clicked taking bus ride to Vijayawada ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony

To attend Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony today, superstar Chiranjeevi and his family had left for Vijayawada on Tuesday evening (June 11). This morning, a picture of his family members taking a bus ride to reach Vijayawada has gone viral.

In the picture, we can see the Acharya actor's wife Surekha Konidala, and Pawan Kalyan's children (Akira Nandan and Aadya ) among others.

ALSO READ: Sudheer Babu opens up about his struggles in industry despite being related to Mahesh Babu; says, ‘I won’t ask...’