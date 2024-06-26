Rashmika Mandanna shares powerful quote on success ft KGF star Yash, Virat Kohli

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry without a godfather. However, the national crush of India is not aloof to controversies, which have always kept her in the headlines.

Whether it’s her getting almost banned in the Kannada industry, or her broken engagement with Rakshit Shetty, the actress has hit the headlines over personal and professional life.

Recently, Rashmika reposted a video on her Instagram story featuring Virat Kohli, Yash, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others and their perception of success.

But you must be thinking what’s so special about this? Rashmika Mandanna and Yash’s history goes back to 2017 when a remark by the former wrecked havoc on social media. Hence, this gesture of the actress has grabbed attention.

Rashmika Mandanna agrees with Yash’s mantra for success

In the video shared by Rashmika, Yash is heard talking about hard work, and how that makes success feel more tasteful. The Animal actress wholeheartedly seemed to agree as she wrote “This” in the caption.

When Rashmika Mandanna called Yash a showoff

In an interview in 2017, Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn for her remarks on Yash. Back then, the Dear Comrade actor was brutally trolled for one of her comments.

It so happened that Rashmika was asked who according to her was Mr Showoff in the Kannada film industry. Reacting to the same, she took Yash’s name.

Advertisement

Mandanna then took to her Facebook account to share a heartfelt apology letter and wrote, “I am sorry if I have hurt any of your sentiments. It was not my intention. My upbringing would never let me do this. I urge everyone to take a look at my other interviews and FB lives where I have appreciated Yash sir’s work and when asked I have also expressed my desire to work with him.”

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna and Yash?

Yash has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale. Reportedly, he has started shooting for the film, which is anticipated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The story of the action film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the drug mafia operating in Goa.

Apart from that, Yash will also be seen in KGF 3. Following the success of the first two parts of the franchise, director Prashanth Neel confirmed the news regarding the third part.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of several projects. She will be seen in The Girlfriend, directed by Chi La Sow fame Rahul Ravindran alongside Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles.

Apart from that, the 28-year-old actress will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The sequel, scheduled to release on August 15, has now been postponed to December 6. Moreover, Mandanna will be paired with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, a historical drama, and Salman Khan for the first time in the AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna shows how to pull off a super cool look at airport in denim joggers and eye-grabbing sneakers: PHOTOS