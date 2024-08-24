'He can't be an actor...': When Mohanlal opened up about his advice to son Pranav before his debut

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors in the Indian cinema. Apart from his exceptional performances onscreen, he is also known to be a family man. The actor knows how to prioritize his family over everything else. In 2017, the actor talked about his son’s debut with Aadhi and said just because Pranav is his son, that does not mean that he can be an actor.

In an interview with Onmanorama, Mohanlal said, “Pranav is now preparing for the movie. When he asked me what to do and how to prepare as an actor all I said was that I can't help him become an actor. He should prove that by himself with his caliber. I told him that he can't be an actor only because he is an actor's son. I can help him only by giving him an opportunity. The rest will happen as per his fate. It would be a miracle if people love him the way they have loved me."

Further, the actor talking more about his son said that Pranav travels a lot and is fond of reading books. Additionally, Mohanlal revealed that his son was approached with many scripts in the past but he kept denying them.

For those who do not know, Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal worked as an assistant director in the Kamal Haasan starrer film, Paapanasam. It was the Tamil remake of the Malayalam thriller Drishyam. He also played the lead role in Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, released in 2019.

Besides, the star kid debuted as a child artist with a minor role in Onnaman in 2002 followed by a leading role in Punarjani, for which he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist (2003).

On the work front, Mohanlal would be next seen in Barroz. The film is a little extra special as it would also mark his debut as a filmmaker. Barroz has been postponed and is expected to be released on October 3, 2024.

The movie stars Mohanlal as the treasure guardian, Barroz, with an ensemble cast of actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles. Besides, the Neru actor will also be seen in his much-awaited film L2:Empuraan.

The movie marks Lyca Productions' first project in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Mohanlal, other notable actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier are also part of this project. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer, which came out in 2019. Additionally, as per reports Mohanlal will be seen with Mammootty.

