‘He has to do justice to his father’s legacy’: Sundeep Kishan on working in Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason’s directorial debut

Thalapathy Vijay’s impeccable legacy is all set to be kept alive by his son Jason Sanjay, who is soon going to make his directorial debut. The upcoming project is headlined by Sundeep Kishan and is backed by the big banner Lyca Productions. And now, the actor made a major revelation about the project, as he addressed the big responsibility being shouldered by the director.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sundeep Kishan opened up about his upcoming project with the debutant director Jason Sanjay. Addressing the fact that the latter is the son of none other than Thalapathy Vijay, the actor highlighted the kind of responsibility the young lad has.

The actor mentioned that Jason not only has to do justice to the kind of legacy his father Thalapathy Vijay has built over the years but also to satisfy his massive fan following across the globe.

Sundeep said, “I was really impressed with his film language and the effort he’s putting into his directorial debut. He also has this massive responsibility of doing justice to his father’s legacy, and to satisfy Vijay sir’s huge fan following.”

Moving on, he mentioned having great trust in Jason and is excited about the project ahead. The star also revealed how the film has some amazing music delivered by none other than Thaman as the composer.

Advertisement

In his words, “But I trust him, and I’m excited to see what we create together as he’s leaving no stone unturned; the film already has great numbers from Thaman."

Well, based on some earlier reports, this directorial debut project of Jason Sanjay is touted to be a Tamil sports drama. The young filmmaker holds a degree in screenwriting from London and can be expected to bring something completely new to the table.