Head Bush Movie Review: Dhananjaya shines on screen in this thriller that throws light on underworld

How it all begins Jayaraj (Dhananjaya), who is popularly known as Head Bush, was the most sought after by the cops because of the gambling game he was part of. Not just Head Bush but his friends and politicians were also involved in this.

The much-awaited Kannada film Head Bush hit the screens today. Starring Dhananjaya in lead roles, the film is an absolute entertainer that has all the elements of commercial cinema. Here's our review.

Jayaraj's friend is Ganga (Yogi) and a small incident and misunderstanding that happens between them change the scenario of their friendship and of the underworld mafia in Bengaluru.

Not many know that politicians are using these rowdies and goons to play games with masked faces.

Chief Minister Devraj Urs's (Devraj)'s plan to make Jayaraj head of Indira Brigade goes awry and what happens next takes one through an Intense journey.

Goes beyond the world of mafia

The entire first half of the film revolves around Jayaraj and his life. How he grew up, where he is from and how he entered the world of mafia.

He's always surrounded with his friends in the first half and makes way to the underworld. The first half is where the main characters are introduced to us.

The second half, however, brings balance to the film. In fact the main plot starts from here. The second half is amazingly entertaining.

There are several elements that can be enjoyed by mass film lovers. Actors have performed amazingly well and have done justice to their roles.

The story of Head Bush has been adapted from writer Agni Sreedhar's book. This thriller talks about how Devraj had enemies within his party first and then outside. Politicians greed, misuse of their power and show us how the evolution of the underworld started in Bengaluru.

The charm of a masala cinema

This film is a one-man show by Dhananjaya. He is the perfect choice for Head Bush and of course the clear winner of the story. There are scenes where you will feel like he knows Head Bush so much that you will see Head Bush and not the actor. Once again, Dhananjaya proved that he is a terrific actor.

Yogi as Ganga, Vasishta Simha as Kothwal Ramchandra, Sruti Hariharan as Rathnaprabha, Raghu Mukherjee as MDN, Payal Rajput as Jayraj's love interest, has given some of their best performances.

Director Shoonya has done so much research for the film and that is visible on screen. Every single and small detail has been shown very well when it comes to the character of Head Bush.

In such films, it is the background score that plays a vital role in elevating the plot and emotions. Charan Raj's music is also one of the heroes of Head Bush.

Balu Nagendra as Samson and Ravichandran are a complete entertainment package.

A complete package

This film is a complete entertainer. It even has cuss words that might not be appealing to family audiences. The story will slowly grow on you. It takes time but gives you the high.

On the whole, watch Head Bush if you are a lover of thrillers and action films