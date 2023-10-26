Head over heels in love: Meet Amala Paul’s fiancé Jagat Desai

Amala Paul has recently hit the headlines with her sudden announcement of getting engaged to her friend Jagat Desai. The engagement video of the couple has been going viral with Jagat going full romantic on her by proposing with a classy style like in the movies.

The couple’s engagement seems to have come as a surprise to many as there was not any official confirmation of the actress dating anyone prior to this engagement. But, taking a closer look at the Instagram account of her future husband we got a lot more information on her fiancé and their romantic journey.

Take a closer look at Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Jagat Desai is reportedly said to be the Head of Sales at a Villa group that is based in Goa. It was expected that both the love birds were close friends for quite some time now and were secretly dating in this time period.

As we take a closer look at the Instagram posts of Jagat Desai we can see Amala Paul commenting on one of his reels where he asked people to rate the place to which the actress replied in a naughty manner, “I’d instead rate the guy 100%”

Moreover, taking a little trip down to his feed and eyeing a post from June this year we can see a rather suspicious comment from a private account five days ago calling him “Mineee” to which he replies “always has been.”

Speculations can be taken on whose account that might be depending on how Amala Paul’s official account and this private account share the same aesthetics and have a few celebrities following it as well.

Whatever it may be, the official announcement of the actress tying the knot has really swerved up some love-filled comments and praises from her colleagues and fans alike. The fact that she is getting married again has really sparked joy for many of her fans while some are left heartbroken for seeing their crush go too.

Amala Paul’s marriage to Jagat Desai would be the second marriage for the actress after her previous marital relationship with Thalaivaa director AL Vijay. The couple had married each other back in 2014 but due to issues with the director’s parents, the couple decided to divorce back in 2017. The director later re-married in 2019 to Dr R Aishwarya, now sharing a child too.

On the professional work front, Amala Paul will soon be seen in the Prithviraj Sukumaran Malayalam film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy, and also in another Malayalam film called Dvija.

