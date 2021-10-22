Heads and Tales Movie Review: A 'crazy game of fates' that has its misses 

Title: Heads and Tales

Cast: Divya Sripada, Sri Vidya Maharshi, Chandini Rao and others

Director: Sai Krishna Enreddy

Rating: 2.5/5

In our non-devotional, non-spiritual (many movies are pseudo-spiritual, by the way) movies, God is the script-writer of the drama, trauma and comedy in our lives. Fatalism is at the core of this sort of portrayal. Everything is pre-determined in this thinking. In 'Heads & Tales', the ZEE5 Original under review, God (played by comedy actor Sunil, who sometimes looks like a calm and relaxed gangster showing effort to look somewhat dangerous) may well have assigned fates to Anisha, Alivelu Manga and Sruthi at random. Is the film serious about its philosophy? Yes. Is the film serious about divinity? No.

Anisha, played by Sri Vidya Maharshi, is a fledgling actress whose acting choices are not to the liking of her boyfriend. Manga, played by Divya Sripada, is hard-pressed for money because her husband, who is prone to committing gaffes, is debt-ridden. Sruthi (Chandini Rao), we slowly realize, is condemned to live in a semi-broken family setup. How these three lives are screenplayed by the notorious Almighty is what the film is essentially about.

Writer Sandeep Raaj's contributions in the Telugu YouTube space are underrated. Whether or not his ideas have clicked with Netizens, he and his fellow travellers deserve applause for being first-time doers. As a creator of 'Heads & Tales', however, he fails to swim past the YouTube-y feel. This is not to say that this film is cliched or too familiar. This is not to say that its sensibilities are run-of-the-mill. What 'Heads & Tales' lacks is the ability to make us feel for the characters despite those life-altering (their lives, not ours) conversations between the key characters.

The idea of God that the film toys with is not be everyone's cup of tea. The unconcerned God seems to script even our courage. Do we have free will and the ability to use it at all? The non-seriousness of Manga and Anisha (who get the maximum screentime) is juxtaposed with the nonchalance of the Almighty, who is a loveless dude. Since the concept of the divine is superficial, it helps that Sunil's character is sidelined for a major part. In fact, it helps that Sunil, most of whose characters are mindless, has played the role.

When a song describes the unfolding story as a crazy game of fates, it doesn't sound pompous. At the same time, it doesn't mean anything in the end. What Manga and Anisha achieve over a night doesn't feel extraordinary when it doesn't feel convenient. A depressed individual spending a healthy me-time with another person can emerge stronger than before. It doesn't take divine intervention as much as it requires the exercise of some free will on the part of the sufferer.

If the Manga-Anisha track turns unnecessarily cutesy (with the exception of the beautifully narrated tryst with a Virtual Reality device, accompanied to a flashback), Sruthi's story could have been a winner had the character been played by a better actress. Sri Vidya's character wears her ability to look resigned on her sleeves and ends up looking too detached. Divya Sripada is the single best performer of this ordinary drama. Mani Sharma has composed the music and it's an encouraging sign that the star musician has done an OTT project.

The film is streaming on ZEE5