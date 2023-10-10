Heads up for Chiranjeevi’s Mega157 team? Vyjayanthi Movies issue public notice of using copyrighted material

As per earlier reports, it was announced that Megastar Chiranjeevi would be featured in two new films in the upcoming years. One was to be produced by his daughter Sushmita Konidela herself and would be released next year. Along with this the actor also announced he will be featured in a fantasy Telugu film directed by ‘Bimbisara’ fame Mallidi Vassishta, tentatively titled Mega157.

Reportedly the film was supposed to use the theme and stay in lines of a 1990 film Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) which is exclusively copyright protected by Vyjayanthi Films.

Public Notice by Vyjayanthi Films

The 1990 film directed by veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is revered as a classic fantasy film of Telugu cinema. In the public notice, Vyjaynthi Films has conveyed that, ‘Vyjayanthi Movies, are the ORIGINAL EXCLUSIVE COPYRIGHT OWNERS AND PRODUCERS of the cinematographic film titled 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi directed by Sri K Raghavendra Rao and released in the year 1990.

They further added, ‘We are the EXCLUSIVE COPYRIGHT OWNER of all allied intellectual property rights, moral rights, character rights, story rights in/to/over the Film and the Underlying Works including the story, music, script, arcs, characters of the Film for the full term of copyright across the whole universe to the extent allowed under applicable laws. We alone, have the sole and exclusive right to produce any derivative works including remakes, sequels, prequels, web series, etc based on the Film and the Underlying Works in perpetuity across the world in any languages ("Derivative Works").’

Confirming and declaring that they have not granted any rights including any rights to create any Derivative Works to any third-party organisation. They also made it clear that by this public notice, they are intimating to everyone that anyone who attempts to produce any infringing content using any materials from the Film and/or its Underlying Works including by way of any Derivative Works without taking prior consent shall be liable for infringement of copyright and other violations of our intellectual property rights in the Film and/or the Underlying Works and accordingly, shall be proceeded against by way of civil/criminal proceedings as per applicable law.

On the professional front for Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is still very busy with professional life, making two releases this year itself. In 2023, he was first seen in the film Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli, featuring alongside Ravi Teja. He was more recently seen in the film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh which was the official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan.

