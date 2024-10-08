Healthy breakfast recipes to try by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it sets the tone for your productivity level. In showbiz, actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and others not only create magic on the screen but also inspire their fans with their approach to health and wellness. Their commitment to a wholesome meal is a perfect combination of nutrition and flavor. Here, we'll explore some delicious and healthy breakfast recipes inspired by these talented stars to help you start your day on a positive note.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's healthy breakfast bowl

As breakfast is your first meal of the day, it should be both healthy and delicious. If you want to know how to make it extra nutritious, take notes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Once, she shared a photo on her Instagram stories of her healthy breakfast, which was nothing but a bowl of fruits garnished with nuts and seeds.

To prepare this delicious fruit bowl, all you need are the following ingredients: Freshly sliced bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Other fruits of your choice (e.g., kiwi, mango, or apples), Chopped almonds, Pistachios, and Chia seeds.

Simply slice your fruits and place them in a bowl. Add the chopped almonds, pistachios, and chia seeds on top for a layer of crunch and texture. This healthy breakfast bowl is easy to prepare and can be made anytime. It’s a delightful way to start your day with a boost of vitamins, fiber, and healthy fats.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh's healthy breakfast smoothie

A nutritious diet is very important if you are working out to either lose or gain weight. Sometime back, Rakul Preet Singh's nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared what the actress loves to have for breakfast to boost her energy levels. Well, the Indian 2 actress loves to treat herself with a smoothie for breakfast.

To make this smoothie, all you need is some homemade coconut milk or any nut milk, water, protein powder, flaxseeds, elaichi and banana. First, take a blender and put the coconut milk with water, add some protein powder with flaxseeds, elaichi and banana. Blend them together until you get that perfect consistency. After that, add a pinch of cinnamon and cardamom before topping it off with honey.

Rashmika Mandanna's favorite breakfast recipe

Rashmika Mandanna has often expressed how she loves food more than anything in this world. Once, she took to her Instagram handle to share a special omelette recipe with her fans. Sharing the video, the Pushpa 2 actress captioned the post, "Try it.. and let me know how you like it."

Advertisement

To prepare Rashmika's special omelette, you need some eggs, spinach, mushrooms, sesame oil and teriyaki sauce. First, start by heating the pan before adding oil. Once heated, add spinach, mushrooms and a little bit of sesame oil. After the mixture is ready, take a bowl and separate the yolk from the eggs and whisk it properly. Heat another pan and add the egg. Then, add the mixture on top and let it cook on low heat. In a few minutes, your special and healthy omelette will be all ready to serve.

Nayanthara's go-to breakfast meal

Several celebrities including Nayanthara like to follow a specially-curated diet that helps them ensure they are getting the nutrition they need. Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal once shared a special coconut smoothie recipe that the Jawan actress loves to have.

Munmun wrote in her book, "Nayanthara fell in love with this drink the first time I introduced it in her meal plan. This is one of her go-to breakfast/evening meal options."

Advertisement

To make the coconut smoothie, you need coconut water, tender coconut, coconut milk, sugar, cinnamon and cardamom powder. To prepare it, add some coconut water, coconut milk, sugar and tender coconut in a jar and blend it until there are no lumps. Once the desired consistency is achieved, add a pinch of cardamom and cinnamon powder with some ice cubes. Pour in a glass or a bowl and enjoy the meal.

Which one of these healthy breakfast options do you want to try? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Highest-paid Telugu actresses: Nayanthara, Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, and more who earn in crores