Heartin OTT Release: When and where to watch Sananth, Madonna Sebastian’s romantic comedy online

Heartin, starring Sananth and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles, was released in theaters on June 26, 2026. Directed by Kishore Kumar, the movie is now all set to begin streaming online. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Heartin

Heartin is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video in India and on SimplySouth outside India. The film will be available on the platforms from August 14, 2026.

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Official trailer and plot of Heartin

Heartin follows Shiva, a head chef living in Jaipur, where he runs a South Indian restaurant called Tamil Bhavan with his close friend Mani. Still affected by a painful college breakup with his former girlfriend Sahitya, Shiva keeps his emotions at a distance.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Sadhana, an IT professional who has moved to Jaipur from Chennai to escape pressure from her parents to get married. As the two grow closer through a series of charming encounters, Shiva eventually opens up and falls in love with her.

However, their relationship is disrupted by a serious road accident that leaves Shiva with severe amnesia. When he wakes up, he has no memory of Sadhana or his life in Jaipur. Instead, his memories have reverted to his college years, leaving him convinced that he is still in love with Sahitya.

With Sahitya re-entering his life, Shiva finds himself caught between his past and present, while Sadhana struggles to reconnect with the man she loves. As Shiva battles his subconscious memories and emotions, the story explores whether his old attachment to Sahitya will prevail or whether his buried connection with Sadhana will help him regain his lost memories.

Cast and crew of Heartin

Heartin stars Sananth and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles, with Emaya T, Whatsapp Mani, Debnita Kar, Pragathi, Uma Padmanabhan, Ajit Kushwaha, Mathew Varghese, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Kishore Kumar, the film is produced by R. Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts. The movie’s musical tracks and score are composed by Rajesh Murugesan , with Mukes handling the cinematography. Moreover, Barath Vikraman serves as the editor.

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