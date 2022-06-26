Heartwarming Song 'Farewell': Naga Chaitanya unveils the teaser poster of the track from Thank You

Naga Chaitanya will next appear on the big screens in the romantic drama, Thank You. As the film is scheduled to release in theaters on 22 July this year, the makers are promoting the film. The latest buzz about this much-awaited movie is that the Farewell track from the flick will be released on 27th June.

Informing the fans about the same, the team tweeted, "Saying bye for the last time is the hardest thing to do Heart-warming #FAREWELL song from #ThankYouTheMovie out on June 27th @ 4 PM."

Check out the post below:

The makers previously unveiled two tracks from Thank You titled Maaro Maaro and Ento Enteynto and both the songs have managed to impress the music lovers.

Naga Chaitanya will essay the role of a hockey player Abhi in his next, who is also a hardcore fan of superstar Mahesh Babu. The drama will tell his journey of being a fun-loving boy to becoming a cold-hearted man. The venture will further narrate a heart-wrenching love story between Naga Chaitanya, Avika Gor, Malavika Nair and Raashii Khanna.

Helmed by Vikram K Kumar, Thank You marks the third film of the director with Naga Chaitanya. The actor and director earlier joined hands for the 2014 drama Manam and have also collaborated for the web series Dhootha, with Prachi Desai as the leading lady.



Financed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, BVS Ravi has penned the story for the flick. PC Sreeram has cranked the camera for the movie and Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will share the screen with Aamir Khan in his ambitious venture, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is adapted from Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, among others. The Majili star will be making his Bollywood debut with this film.

