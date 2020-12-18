Helen star Anna Ben shares she was harassed in a mall; Says being a woman has been tiring

Anna Ben, who shot to her fame after staring in the Mollywood film Helen, took to her Instagram stories and narrated her encounter with a sexual harassment.

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

Anna Ben, who made the whole industry take a look back with her survival drama Helen, has now made a shocking revelation where she was sexually assaulted by two men in a mall. In the post, she stated that she was not someone who would take to social media to post her ‘rantings’ but the incident which happened today had hurt her and she was unable to get past what happened to her in a mall.

In an emotional and lengthy post, she narrated the encounter. She wrote, “Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in Lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hands on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it.”

She further continued, “Being a woman has been very tiring. To the men reading this, if you have ever done anything remotely inappropriate to a woman know that you are the most lowest form of life and you don't deserve anything but hell. I hope and pray you will never get away with these things like those two men today. And to all the women reading this. I hope you have the courage that I didn't have today to give a tight slap on the face of such men."

Credits :Instagram

