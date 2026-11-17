Hello Dear, starring Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead roles, is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by debutant director Dinoy Paulose. The makers have now unveiled a new poster for the film, officially announcing its theatrical release date.

Hello Dear Release Date

Hello Dear is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027. The production team announced the release date through a social media post featuring a new look from the film. The announcement read, “Hello Dear. Releasing worldwide on Jan 29th 2027. Directed by Dinoy Paulose. Produced by Ashiq Usman.”

Here’s the post:

Hello Dear marks the directorial debut of writer Dinoy Paulose and reunites Premalu co-stars Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a bustling metropolitan city, the film follows a young couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a chance phone call pulls them into a series of chaotic everyday situations.

As they navigate these unexpected challenges while trying to keep their romantic spark alive, the film explores modern relationships, youthful perspectives, and the humorous complexities of contemporary urban life.

Apart from the Premalu actors, the film also features Suresh Krishna, Aju Varghese, Dinoy Paulose, Advaith Ajay, Izaan Muhammed, and others in pivotal roles.

Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Mamitha Baiju was last seen in a lead role in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit , co-starring Nivin Pauly. Directed by Girish AD, the film explores a secret romance between Ashley, a college student, and Justin, her older neighbour, set against the backdrop of a close-knit community.

Besides the lead actors, the film features Roshan Shanavas, Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, and others in key roles. It is currently available to stream on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, the actress will appear as a co-lead in Irandu Vaanam, starring Vishnu Vishal. Directed by Ram Kumar, the romantic fantasy was initially scheduled for release in October 2026 but was subsequently postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Additionally, Mamitha is also part of PRS01, Pradeep Ranganathan 's maiden production venture.

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