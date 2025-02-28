Hello Mummy OTT release: When and where to watch Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen starrer horror comedy online

Hello Mummy, starring Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was initially released on November 21, 2024. Months after its release, the film is finally hitting the OTT streaming space.

When and where to watch Hello Mummy

The movie Hello Mummy is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 28, 2025. The film, directed by Vaishakh Elans, was a commercial hit at the box office last year.

See the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Hello Mummy

The film Hello Mummy narrates the tale of a carefree young guy called Boney, who decides to get married. Upon meeting Stefy, he instantly feels a connection and becomes adamant about marrying her.

Despite Stefy also feeling the same way, she decides to let go of him because her dead mother, now as a spirit, does not approve of him. The rest of the movie focuses on how Boney tries to seek his mother-in-law’s restless spirit's approval, who is constantly standing beside her daughter. The events that follow are told through a humorous narrative.

Cast and crew of Hello Mummy

The movie features Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles with an ensemble cast of actors like Sunny Hinduja, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Adhri Joe, Aju Varghese, and Bindu Panicker.

The film, helmed by Vaishakh Elans, is based on a story by Sanjo Joseph. The horror comedy flick was bankrolled by Jomin Mathew, Aibin Thomas, and Rahul ES.

With Jakes Bejoy and Aswin Ram crafting the musical tracks of the film, it was the former himself who developed the background scores. Moreover, the movie’s camera was cranked by Praveen Kumar with Chaman Chakko editing it.

Moving forward, Sharaf U Dheen was last seen in a key role for the Tamil movie Sorgavaasal, starring RJ Balaji in the lead. The actor is next set to appear in a film titled The Pet Detective for 2025.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing a major role in the movie Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the leading roles. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is scheduled to release on June 5, 2025.