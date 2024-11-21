Hello Mummy Twitter review: 9 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen’s supernatural comedy flick

Hello Mummy starring Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen in lead roles has finally arrived in theaters on November 21, 2024. The film directed by debutant Vaishakh Elans is a Malayalam-language supernatural horror-comedy flick.

As the movie hits the big screens, netizens have reacted to the film and expressed their opinions. From the general reaction of users on X (formerly Twitter), the comedy movie has turned out moderately good in impressing them.

However, many users reacted that the film does tend to become sluggish in the second half, losing its momentum. On the contrary, the first half of the movie has been garnering praise.

One user on the internet called the film, “Okayish First Half and boring second Half. Just a One time watchable for me,” with another saying, “Decent First Half Followed by an average Second Half.” Moreover, users also said that the film’s comedy and horror elements worked while the lead actors’ performances were average.

Check out netizens’ reaction to Hello Mummy:

The film Hello Mummy starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles focuses on the tale of a carefree young guy called Boney, who decides to get married. Upon meeting Stefy, he instantly feels a connection and becomes adamant about marrying her.

Despite Stefy also feeling the same way, she decides to let go of him because her dead mother does not approve of him. The rest of the movie focuses on how Boney tries to seek his mother-in-law’s restless spirit's approval who is constantly standing beside her daughter. The chaotic events that follow are told through a humorous and whimsy narrative.

Besides Sharaf U Dheen and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the movie also has actors like Sunny Hinduja, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Adhri Joe, Aju Varghese, Bindu Panicker, and more in key roles. Additionally, the movie’s musical scores and tracks are done by Jakes Bejoy who recently created a havoc with music in Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

