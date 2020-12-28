From her cricket to college days and first photoshoot; Here's a look at Keerthy Suresh's unseen cute pics

Keerthy Suresh shared her first photoshoot poster to her no-makeup selfies. The actress posted all the unseen photos out on social media.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has been ruling the hearts of the audience with her strong roles in the film. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for portraying actress Savitri in the Telugu biopic film, Mahanati. She has achieved a lot in a short span of time but has proved that she is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her. She is someone who loves all things simple. Be it sharing her no-makeup selfie to treating us with her college days' photos, Keerthy Suresh is among the most grounded and self-aware celebrity.

Recently, the actress hopped on a popular 'post a pic of' trend on Instagram. The Rang De actress shared a lot of unseen photos from her phone and we just can't get enough of it. The actress shared a cool picture from her Cricket days and looks totally unrecognizable. Keerthy Suresh shared her first photoshoot poster to her no-makeup selfies. The actress posted all the unseen photos out on social media. Check out pictures below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, which is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Keerthy recently wrapped up Rang De's Dubai schedule with co-star Nithiin.

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen sharing the screen spacw with Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

